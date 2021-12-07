Galliard Homes CEO Donagh O’Sullivan will step down in 2022

CORKMAN Donagh O’Sullivan is to step down as CEO of Galliard Homes at the end of March 2022 it has been announced.

The firm’s co-founder and executive chairman Stephen Conway will retake control as chief executive of the £300million business from that point.

A statement from Galliard said that O’Sullivan is leaving “to seek challenges elsewhere”.

Mr O’Sullivan joined Galliard Homes in April 2001 as contracts manager.

Over the last 21 years he has moved steadily up the career ladder, becoming construction director, then managing director and latterly chief executive.

Mr Conway said: “The Galliard of today is unrecognisable from the Galliard of 21 years ago and that is, in large part, due to Don’s dynamism and will be his legacy.

“I will be forever grateful to him for the commitment and energy he has given to our business and we wish him well for the future.”

Mr O’Sullivan added: “Working with Stephen for 21 years has been an extraordinary privilege, he is a skilful entrepreneur, with superlative business instinct; and his kind heart is never far from the surface.

“I wish Stephen and the Conway family every success in the bright Galliard future.”

Mr O’Sullivan qualified in civil engineering in 1990 at University College Cork.

In addition to his professional duties he serves as a board director, on a voluntary basis, of Barretstown - part of the global charity the SeriousFun Children's Network.

Barretstown offers free, specially designed residential camps for children and their families living with a serious illness - supported behind the scenes by 24-hour on site medical and nursing care.