Galway medical device company to create 72 new jobs
ICS Medical Devices will create 72 new jobs by 2028 (Image: ICS Medical Devices)

A GALWAY company that helps to design and develop medical devices has announced it will create 72 new jobs by 2028 as part of its expansion plans.

ICS Medical Devices, a leading catheter design and manufacturing services provider, said the new roles would be in engineering, human resources, manufacturing and quality.

The firm is at the forefront of innovation in the medical technology sector, developing catheter solutions to meet the needs of the global healthcare sector.

"We are delighted to announce this continued expansion of ICS Medical Devices and the creation of 72 new jobs," said CEO Seamus Fahey.

"This growth reflects the hard work of our team, the continued investment in new technologies, and the increasing demand for our services.

"We look forward to continuing to support our customers in pioneering advancements in medicine.

"We sincerely thank Enterprise Ireland for their continued support, which has been instrumental in helping us scale and succeed."

'Continued success and growth'

Founded in 2019, the Irish company has been approved €1.5m in funding from Enterprise Ireland to support investment in facilities, capabilities, people and new technologies.

Jenny Melia, Executive Director and incoming CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said ICS Medical Devices' expansion plans will help strengthen the medical technology sector in Ireland.

"Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale globally is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland and we will continue to work closely with ICS Medical to optimise their full international growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs here in the Galway region," she said.

“Furthermore, ICS Medical Devices is playing a vital role in strengthening Ireland's Medtech ecosystem.

"Their continued success and growth in such a short period of time from a high potential start-up to an established highly-regarded company not only highlights their leadership in the sector but also provides valuable expertise, technology, and services that are instrumental in supporting other Irish start-ups coming through to achieve key milestones."

Alan Dillon, Minister of State with responsibility for Employment, Small Business and Retail, welcomed the jobs announcement.

"CS is an Irish company that has experienced impressive growth in the last six years and the announcement today of 72 new jobs based here in Galway shows that Ireland is leading in research and development within the medical device space," he said.

