Global technology firm leaders head for Dublin

GLOBAL technology firms will make their way to Dublin this week for an inaugural event celebrating the city’s position as a tech hub.

The first ever Dublin Tech Week launches tomorrow with a series of events due to take place over seven days in the Irish capital.

“Dublin is one of Europe’s most important tech hubs and a leading smart city,” Ross Curley, Head of Economic Development at Dublin City Council and Dublin Regional Place Brand, said.

“Dublin City Council and the Dublin Brand are proud to support the City’s first ever Tech Week showcasing our world-class talent, cutting-edge innovation, and collaborative spirit,” he added.

“Initiatives like this not only highlight our position as a leader in the tech industry but also inspire future innovation, and strengthen our city’s reputation as a forward-thinking, welcoming and thriving destination for local and global business.”

The event will bring the capital’s top innovators together with global tech leaders, creatives, educators, and the wider community at over 30 events due to take place in the city from May 23 to 30.

They wil cover a range of topics, from AI and cybersecurity to blockchain, smart cities and fintech.

“This is more than just a calendar of events,” the organisers state.

“Dublin Tech Week is a movement, one that underscores the city’s position as a bold, collaborative, and forward-looking global tech hub.”

Flagship conferences due to take palce at the event include the Dublin Tech Summit at the RDS, the Blockchain Ireland Summit at Trinity Business School and ETHDublin at Dogpatch Labs.

There will also be the opportunity yo build your own smarty city at Smart Dublin’s ‘The Connective Detective’ event.

“Both the tech and wider community can immerse themselves in topics ranging from the future of AI and immersive tech, to ethical hacking, Web3 governance, smart urban planning, and the power of inclusive innovation,” the organisers add.

“Dublin Tech Week is open to all, whether you're a startup founder, developer, policy thinker, educator, student, or simply curious about what the future holds, there’s a place for you in this citywide conversation,” they confirm.