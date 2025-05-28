Minister joins global tech leaders in Singapore to promote Ireland's commitment to sector

IRELAND’S Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation has travelled to Singapore to promote Ireland's commitment to the technology sector and strengthen links with industry leaders.

Niamh Smyth is undertaking a high-profile visit to the city-state this week at the invitation of the Singaporean Government to participate in Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) 2025.

One of the region's most significant technology and innovation summits, it brings together global tech leaders to shape the future of digital transformation.

Ms Smyth says the trip will provide a platform for Ireland to showcase its strengths in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital trust, innovation and skills development.

"Ireland and Singapore share a forward-looking vision when it comes to technology, digital governance and innovation," she said.

"My visit is a valuable opportunity to deepen ties with key partners, promote Ireland's capabilities in emerging tech sectors and learn from Singapore's pioneering work in digital transformation."

Irish success in Southeast Asia

The Minister's participation once again underscores Ireland's commitment to being at the forefront of global digital dialogue.

Her itinerary will feature a series of bilateral meetings and strategic engagements, supported by the Embassy of Ireland in Singapore and the wider Ireland House team, including Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and Bord Bia.

Highlights include engagements with Irish companies operating in Southeast Asia, showcasing the success of Irish enterprise abroad with support from Enterprise Ireland.

A number of high-level meetings with representatives of AI Singapore and AI Innovation, exploring collaborative opportunities in responsible AI development, are also on the itinerary.

Minister Smyth will participate in the Ministerial Roundtable on Digital Trust, where global leaders will examine AI risks and regulatory strategies.

Bilateral talks will also take place with key international counterparts, including representatives from Singapore, Britain and New Zealand.

The Minister will conclude her visit by meeting with members of Singapore's Irish community at an event hosted by the St Patrick's Society, which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary in the city-state.

"This visit is a strong demonstration of Ireland's commitment to international digital cooperation, innovation diplomacy, and supporting Irish enterprise across Southeast Asia," she added.