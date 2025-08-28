Ireland launches national action plan to support businesses amidst international trade uncertainty

THE Irish Government has announced a national action plan to support businesses while ‘trade issues’ continue to destabilise global markets.

Launched today, the Action Plan on Market Diversification is the government’s response to the ongoing trade issues caused by Donald Trump’s implementation of US tariffs on EU imports.

It has been described as “a strategic whole of government initiative designed to bolster Ireland’s economic resilience and expand global trade opportunities for Irish businesses”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris launched the plans today, with Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke.

“This Action Plan is a core part of the Governments’ response to current trade issues,” he said.

“The US, EU and UK will continue to be our key trading partners,” he added.

“However, as an open trading economy, it is important we take stock of the supports available to Irish businesses who wish to diversify their export markets.”

The plans will see Ireland capitalise on new markets for trade, including those nations where they have invested significant diplomatic resources.

“As a Government we have invested heavily with significant additional diplomatic and State agency resources in Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Gulf under Global Ireland 2025,” the Tánaiste explained.

“Ireland is now represented by diplomatic missions in over 100 cities around the world, all of whom have trade promotion as one of their core priorities,” he added.

“We are fortunate in that the Irish economy remains robust and successful, but we cannot take this for granted.

“The Government Trade Forum has been a central part of our response to current trade disruptions.

“The continued, combined inputs of Government, state agencies and business stakeholders including on the development of this Action Plan will ensure that every effort is made so that Irish businesses are supported in their efforts to sell their goods and services all around the world.”

Minister Burke said it was vital that the government supports Irish businesses to embrace trading opportunities across the globe.

“In an era marked by global economic uncertainty, shaped by shifting geopolitical realities and a rapidly evolving international trading landscape, it is vital that we continue to support Irish businesses and maximise trading opportunities across the globe,” he explained.

“Our long-standing relationships with established markets remain a cornerstone of our success and we will seek to deepen these relationships, but we must also prioritise new partnerships with high-growth regions that offer fresh opportunities.”

He added: “Ireland’s economic model is built on open access to global markets, underpinned by free-flowing trade and investment.

“That openness makes us agile, but it also means we are exposed to changes in global trade patterns and currency movements.

“This Action Plan is about ensuring we stay ahead of those changes, on behalf of the many innovative Irish businesses with high-value products to export."

The Government’s plan is built around four key objectives – to support exporting businesses with market access, to “deepen and broaden” Ireland’s engagement internationally, to deliver trade and tourism missions for “strategic impact” and to “enhance domestic readiness for economic engagement and partnership”.