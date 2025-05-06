Ireland seeks ‘alternative markets for goods’ due to US tariff uncertainty
Business

Ireland seeks ‘alternative markets for goods’ due to US tariff uncertainty

THE Irish Government has begun developing a “detailed action plan for trade diversification” due to the economic uncertainty brought by impending US tariffs.

Tánaiste Simon Harris confirmed this morning that the government is seeking out alternative options for those Irish traders who will be hit hardest by the new US levies.

Last month President Donald Trump confirmed import taxes of 20 per cent would be imposed on all good entering the US from the EU.

Those tariffs were due to take effect on April 9, although President Trump issued a 90-day delay to the plan.

“If the last few months have shown us anything, it is that diversification of our markets has never been more important,” Mr Harris said as he addressed the Global Ireland Summit at Dublin Castle this morning.

Global Ireland Summit at Dublin Castle this morning (Pic: Gov.ie)

Outlining the nation’s position in terms of global trade and the economy, Mr Harris said “Ireland’s story is one of openness – openness to the world, to trade, to new ideas and partnerships".

“Our prosperity is enhanced by our ability to produce high-quality goods and services and bring them to global markets,” he explained, before confirming that the Irish economy “performed strongly” in 2024.

“However, the economic backdrop has become increasingly uncertain,” he added.

“The most pressing risks are external in nature and include risks related to increased trade protectionism and weaker than expected demand in our main trading partners,” Mr Harris explained.

“This has been a tumultuous period for those engaged in international trade arising from the actions of the US administration.”

Mr Harris further confirmed that despite Ireland’s “remarkably close economic, diplomatic and political links” with the US, they “see no justification for tariffs imposed by the US administration on its trading partners, including EU exports”.

“The Government’s views on this have been consistent throughout,” Mr Harris explained.

“Tariffs are counter-productive; they drive inflation and hurt consumers on all sides.

"We want trade issues to be resolved through substantive, calm, measured dialogue with the United States,” he added.

“All sides need to engage in good faith because uncertainty and turmoil is not the way forward.”

Outlining Ireland’s response to the planned tariffs, Mr Harris said "EU unity is crucial".

“The Irish Government strongly supports the approach being pursued by European Commission President von der Leyen and the Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic," he confirmed.

Mr Harris added: “The Government has begun developing a detailed action plan for trade diversification, which will seek to identify new opportunities and alternative markets for Irish goods, working closely with our embassies and state bodies abroad.

“This will be accompanied by a sustained focus on competitiveness, supporting efforts at EU level, and also driving competitiveness domestically in support of Irish businesses, investment in Ireland, jobs and our continued prosperity.”

See More: Ireland, Tariffs, Trade, US

Related

The sky’s the limit - Ireland’s surprising grip on global aviation
Business 3 days ago

The sky’s the limit - Ireland’s surprising grip on global aviation

By: Grainne Conroy

Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland
Business 4 days ago

Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Credit Unions, An Post and Boots deemed most reputable brands in Ireland
Business 6 days ago

Credit Unions, An Post and Boots deemed most reputable brands in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish data protection watchdog fines TikTok €530m for transferring users' data to China
Business 2 days ago

Irish data protection watchdog fines TikTok €530m for transferring users' data to China

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fine Gael TD says lower VAT rate for hospitality sector will boost small businesses
Business 2 days ago

Fine Gael TD says lower VAT rate for hospitality sector will boost small businesses

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after €3m worth of suspected heroin seized in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Two arrested after €3m worth of suspected heroin seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin to move motion calling for presidential voting rights to be granted to those living in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin to move motion calling for presidential voting rights to be granted to those living in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

US President Donald Trump posts AI picture of himself as Pope
News 2 days ago

US President Donald Trump posts AI picture of himself as Pope

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Limerick
News 2 days ago

Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy