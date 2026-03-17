Witness appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in Tipperary collision

A PEDESTRIAN was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Co. Tipperary.

The young man, aged in his 20s, was involved in the collision on the Clonmel Road in Cashel at around 11pm on March 15.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for injuries described by Gardaí as “serious”.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and the police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking with three drivers who passed by the pedestrian prior to the collision.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage who were travelling on the Clonmel Road (R692) in Cashel between 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Sunday 15th March are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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