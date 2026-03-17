Irish and Welsh ministers celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Cardiff

GOVERNMENT ministers from across Ireland and Wales came together this week to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan and Ireland’s Minister for Older People led the delegations at a St Patrick’s Day reception held at the St David’s Hotel in Cardiff Bay.

Minister O’Donnell’s visit to Cardiff was part of the global programme of events currently taking place to mark Ireland’s national day.

Featuring speeches by First Minister Morgan, Minister O’Donnell, and the Consul General of Ireland, Denise McQuade, the event welcomed guests from the worlds of politics, business arts and culture in Cardiff.

There were also representatives from the Irish community across Wales.

First Minister Morgan said it was a “pleasure” to attend the St Patrick’s reception.

“The presence of so many people at the Consul General’s event, from so many different fields, is proof of the strength and breadth of the relationship between Wales and Ireland,” she added.

“The relationship between our two nations is in a strong position today, as seen at a government level through the positive outcomes from the Ireland-Wales Forum.

“Wales is an outward looking, globally engaged nation, so working with governments that share our ambitions, such as Ireland, helps us achieve more than we ever could alone."

“I’d like to wish a happy St Patrick’s Day to everyone celebrating this week.”

Minister O'Donnell said it was an "honour" to be in the city to mark Ireland's national day.

“It has been an honour to visit Cardiff at this exciting time for Ireland-Wales relations,” Minister O’Donnell said.

“The Shared Statement 2030 was signed by the Government of Ireland and Welsh Government last year and work is now underway in implementing this important cooperation agenda,” he explained.

“During this visit I have engaged with so many people here in Wales who have deep connections with Ireland and a strong commitment to seeing the links between our nations thrive.

“These links are ancient indeed, as my visit to Llanwit Major, with its possible links to St Patrick made clear.”

During the event, opera singer Jonathan Reynolds gave a powerful performance of music by Irish composers, accompanied by pianist Ernest Lui of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Guests were also treated to traditional Irish music from Amairgin the Gael - The Comhaltas Irish Session Club based in Newport and Cardiff.

The exterior of the hotel, which is a Cardiff Bay landmark, was also illuminated in glimmering green, throughout the evening.

During his visit to Cardiff, Minister O’Donnell also met with Welsh Government Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden MS, and Vale of Glamorgan Council Executive Leader and Cabinet Member for Performance and Resources Cllr Lis Burnett.

The minister visited St Illtud’s Church in Llantwit Major, which according to legend, was once visited by St Patrick.

Rector of St Illtud’s Rev Edwin Counsell, Vicar Emma Street and members of the local community were on hand to tell the minister about the history of the church and the local links to the Irish saints St Patrick and St Brigid.

Following the visit, Ms McQuade said relations between Ireland and Wales have “been built through generations of movement of people, goods, and ideas across the Irish Sea”.

“The Government of Ireland and Welsh Government are continuing to expand and deepen the cooperation between our governments and nations, in line with the Shared Statement 2030,” she added.

“Minister O’Donnell’s visit and the attendance of the First Minister of Wales at our official St Patrick’s Day celebration is a testament to the strength of our partnership.

“I wish a Happy St Patrick’s Day to everyone celebrating in Wales.”

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