Taoiseach praises Ireland's 'extraordinary technical talent' at opening of new Motorola R&D centre in Co. Cork

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has welcomed the opening of Motorola's new Global Research and Development Centre in Co. Cork, saying it 'reinforces our country's reputation as a global hub for the technology sector'.

The telecommunications company has hired almost 200 employees at the Navigation Square site in Cork city, with roles spanning software engineering, design, development, testing, quality assurance and management.

The new site will focus on software design for its public safety land mobile radio (LMR) portfolio, with the technology developed at the centre helping to increase the safety and efficiency of first responders.

"The opening of Motorola Solutions' new global R&D centre in Cork is a testament to the extraordinary technical talent and innovation we have cultivated in Ireland," said Mr Martin.

"This investment reinforces our country's reputation as a global hub for the technology sector, where world-class engineers can solve some of the most complex challenges of the modern era.

"Knowing the depth of expertise in Cork, I look forward to the groundbreaking advancements in public safety technology that will undoubtedly result."

'Relentless commitment'

The Motorola Solutions team in Cork also champions education, volunteer and philanthropic initiatives with local organisations.

It has established early-career and education partnerships with University College Cork and Munster Technological University for internships that provide students with hands-on, practical, industry experience and mentorship to guide skill development and career readiness.

It has further lent time and support to charities and community organisations including Darkness Into Light, Cork Arc, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland and the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The company welcomed the new centre as a testament to its continued commitment to Cork.

"We are incredibly proud to officially open our new global R&D centre in Cork," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions.

"Today's LMR extends highly-resilient voice capabilities to AI and advanced data applications.

"The work at Navigation Square underscores our relentless commitment to mission-critical communications that public safety agencies trust in their most demanding moments."

The new centre is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, with the organisation's CEO, Michael Lohan, saying it 'highlights the continued attractiveness of Ireland's stable business environment and our proven track record in supporting the world's leading technology companies'.

