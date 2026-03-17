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Book of condolences to open for Galway singer Dolores Keane
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Book of condolences to open for Galway singer Dolores Keane

A BOOK of condolences will open tomorrow at the offices of Galway County Council following the death of Dolores Keane.

The renowned folk singer, who was a native of Caherlistrane, died this week at her Co. Galway home.

The 72-year-old, who was a founding member of the De Dannan group, is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Irish traditional and folk music.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor David Collins will open the book in Áras an Chontae, Prospect Hill at 12noon tomorrow.

It will be available for signing during normal office hours over the coming days.

“Dolores made a major contribution to the development and international reach of Irish music,” Councillor Collins said.

“She had one of the most distinctive and respected voices and brought the music and spirit of County Galway to audiences around the world.”

He added: “Her ability to blend traditional sean-nós influences with contemporary folk styles has influenced countless other musicians and will continue to draw new listeners for generations to come.

“On behalf of Galway County Council and the people of County Galway, I extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and all who admired her music.”

See More: Book Of Condolences, Dolores Keane, Galway

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