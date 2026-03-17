Why a trip to the Emerald Isle should be on everybody’s bucket list

THERE is way more to Irish culture, tradition and heritage than you can fit into St Patrick’s Day alone.

If you’re a fan of the celebrations marking Ireland’s patron saint, then you will love a visit to the Emerald Isle itself – where the craic is not limited to March 17.

In Ireland there is fabulous food, music, arts, and culture to enjoy every day, wherever you are on the island.

Oh, and there is the small matter of stunning landscapes, rich history, and hugely welcoming locals too, which all provide a great base on which to enjoy your very own Irish adventure.

But don’t just take our word for it. The experts at Fodor’s, who have been producing travel guides for nearly 100 years, have just published their Essential Ireland guidebook for 2026.

It is simply packed with ideas for exploring the island, and reasons for doing so.

Their top five reasons to put Ireland on your holiday bucket list are for its “untamed nature, living history, perfect pubs, festivals and cracking culture”.

“It’s a Celtic mystery,” they claim.

“How can such a small country be packed with so much history, natural beauty, vibrant culture and, of course, fun?” they ask.

“Norman castles overlook wild, empty beaches, Georgian country houses host impromptu traditional music sessions, excited theatregoers spill out into bustling Dublin pubs,” they explain.

“But the real secret is the people; their unique blend of warmth, humour, and irreverence will ensure your trip to the Emerald Isle is a true adventure.”

Fodor’s ‘ultimate experiences’ to enjoy in Ireland:

Stay in a castle

Enjoy the royal treatment and get a decent dose of history too by staying at an Irish castle-hotel.

There are plenty dotted across the island, but Fodor’s particularly likes Ashford Castle, in Co Mayo, which is set on 350 acres, close to Lake Corrib, and offers what they describe as a “fairy-tale feel”.

The Giant’s Causeway

A visit to this UNESCO world heritage site is a must while visiting Northern Ireland.

Steeped in the legend of Irish warrior hero Fionn mac Cumhaill, this mass of roughly 40,000 hexagonal pillars of volcanic basalt was created 60 million years ago.

Celebrate James Joyce

Dublin is the stomping ground of Ireland’s esteemed author James Joyce.

If you’re a fan of his work, or new to it, do not miss the chance to learn more about the man himself at the James Joyce Centre.

Or if you happen to be in town for Bloomsday (June 16) well you can join in as the celebrations, from readings to performances and pub crawls, take place over the course of the day.

A Connemara hike

With some of the finest rugged scenery and dramatic coastline in al of Ireland, a hike or a guided walk in Connemara national park should be top on the to-do list for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.

“The Irish people are well aware of what a jewel they have in the largely unspoiled wilderness, grazed by sheep and herds of wild ponies, that is the 5,000-acre Connemara National Park,” the experts at Fodor’s say.

Letterfrack is the gateway village to the park and makes a good base for exploring it and the nearby attractions.

Sample Grafton Street

Indulge in some shopping or simply enjoy watching on as Dublin’s pedestrian-only street brims with activity.

Think high-end stores, world famous buskers, as well as flower vendors and you are on the right track. Step into the side streets for boutiques offering Irish crafts and fashion too.

“It’s no more than 200 yards long and about 20 feet wide, but Grafton Street, open only to pedestrians, can claim to be the most humming street in the city, if not in all of Ireland,” the authors at Fodor’s state.

Head East for adventure

Make your way to the east coast of the country and give yourself plenty of time to explore the beaches, seaside towns and unspoiled Gaeltacht area found in Wexford, Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

“The entire southeast is rich with natural beauty,” Fodor’s explains.

“Not the rugged and wild wonders found to the north and west, but a coast that alternates between long sandy beaches and rocky bays backed by low cliffs, and an inland landscape of fertile river valleys and lush undulating pastureland.”

Get the Guinness lowdown

The Guinness Brewery and Storehouse in Dublin tells the history and reveals the brewing process of the black stuff. Founded by Arthur Guinness in 1759, the drink continues to be made at the site which spans a 60-acre spread west of Christ Church Cathedral.

The actual brewery is closed to the public, for obvious reasons, but the Guinness Storehouse attraction makes for a great day out. High-end, interactive and with plenty of interesting activities and information throughout this will be a hit with visitors of all ages.

Monastic sites

If you are a fan of visiting ruins then you will be spoiled for choice in Ireland.

There are monastic sites dotted across the island, but one of Fodor’s favourites is the Round Tower of St Kevin’s monastic settlement at Glendalough in the Wicklow Mountains. Glendalough, meaning ‘glen of two lakes’ is widely deemed one of the best monastic sites in Ireland and it is one of the most picturesque too.

Nestled in a lush quiet valley, deep in the rugged Wicklow mountains, among two lakes and acres of windswept heather Glendalough is one of Ireland’s premier monastic sites,” Fodor’s states.

“The hermit monks of early Christian Ireland were drawn to the Edenic quality of some of the valleys in this area and this evocative settlement remains to this day a sight to calm a troubled soul.”

Titanic tribute

Paying homage to the great maritime tragedy, the Titanic Belfast experience gives visitors a fascinating insight into the events which will forever be connected to the city.

This award-winning attraction tells the fateful story of the biggest ocean liner ever built at the time, which sank on its maiden voyage. “As you wander through Titanic Belfast, you learn about the thriving boomtown at the turn of the 20th century, while the ride through the reconstruction of the shipyards echoes with the sounds and sensations of more than 100 years ago,” the Fodor’s team states.

Feel the rhythm

Traditional Irish music is the beating heart of the nation. You won’t have to look very far at all to find this in any county across the country, but some are even more musical than others. Ennis in Co. Clare, is “a great place to hear music at any time”, Fodor’s suggests. “But especially during the Fleadh,” they add. “Singers, musicians and dancers compete and much of the music is free.”

For 2026, the annual Fleadh Nua festival takes place from May 23 to June 1.

Fodor’s Essential Ireland 2026 is available to purchase now via amazon.com. For further information visit www.fodors.com

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