Man dies following Cork city assault

A MAN has died following an assault in Cork city.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in the Lower John Street/Knapps Square/Devonshire Street area yesterday (March 16).

Gardaí and emergency services were called to reports of an assault which occurred at approximately 7.50pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, was later declared dead at a home on Carroll’s Quay.

His remains have been removed to Cork University Hospital, the police force confirmed in a statement, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station.

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly taxi drivers and motorists in the area at the time,” the force said in a statement.

“Anyone who was in Devonshire Street, Knapps Square, Lower John Street areas of Cork city on Monday 16th March 2026 between 7.30pm and 9pm and who may have camera footage (including home security and dash-cam) is asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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