Salesforce announces cuts to Irish staff amid AI surge

AMERICAN tech giant Salesforce has announced a new round of job cuts at its Irish office.

This marks the second wave of layoffs this year as the company accelerates its use of artificial intelligence.

The Department of Enterprise confirmed it received a collective redundancy notification from Salesforce’s Irish subsidiary, SFDC Ireland Limited.

Under Irish employment law, companies with more than 300 staff are required to notify the government if 30 or more redundancies are being planned.

While the company has not specified the exact number of roles being eliminated, internal sources suggest up to 60 employees could be affected, mirroring a similar round of layoffs that occurred earlier this year in February.

This follows a larger cut of approximately 200 roles in 2023 during a broader industry downturn.

Salesforce currently employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland, with its European headquarters based in Dublin’s North Docklands.

The company opened its Irish hub in 2000 and moved into the newly constructed Salesforce Tower two years ago.

In a recent podcast interview, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff attributed the global reduction in customer support roles to the increased deployment of AI agents.

“I’ve reduced (staff) from 9,000 to about 5,000,” Benioff said, explaining that AI now performs a significant portion of routine tasks such as answering pricing queries and generating marketing content.

According to Benioff, AI is now responsible for completing up to 50% of the company’s workload, significantly reshaping how operations are managed.

In response to the news, a Salesforce spokesperson stated, “We continuously assess our structure and rebalance as needed to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas.”

Despite the company's push into AI, market confidence appears shaky.

Salesforce shares fell by as much as 8% after the company signalled slower than expected returns from its AI investments in its third-quarter revenue forecast.