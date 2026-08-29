The price of paradise

THANK God, there is no class system in Ireland.

Otherwise, on hearing that voice behind me I would have been making all kinds of assumptions.

There was a radio advertisement that used to run during the Celtic Tiger years.

I think it was for a house alarm company and the burglars in it are caught red-handed and the burglars have very strong inner-city Dublin accents.

What was ironic about that, as we all now know, is that at that very time men wearing very different accents, and wearing the clothing of the boardroom and the golf club and the Shelbourne Hotel lounge, had actually burgled an entire country. And then made us all pay for the stolen goods.

Strange days indeed....

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