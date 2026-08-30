'Life heartbreakingly cut short': Fundraiser set up after teen killed in Co. Meath hit-and-run raises more than €55,000 

A FUNDRAISER set up to pay for the funeral of a teenager killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Meath has raised more than €55,000.

TJ McDonnell, 19, was cycling with a friend in preparation for an Ironman competition when he was involved in a collision with a van at Nugentstown, Kells shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tributes have since flooded in for the popular young man from Durhamstown, Bohermeen, Navan ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

A fundraiser set up in the wake of the tragedy has now raised more than 10 times its original €5,000 target.

"TJ's life was heartbreakingly cut short in a hit-and-run while he was out cycling with his friend, training for an Ironman," read the appeal.

"He was doing something he loved, working towards a goal he was passionate about, when his life was suddenly and tragically stolen.

"TJ was so much more than an incredibly fit and driven young man. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a teammate and someone who brought light and positivity wherever he went.

"Those who knew him knew his huge smile, his energy, his kindness and the way he made everyone around him feel.

"In such an unimaginably difficult time, we are setting up this GoFundMe to help TJ's family with the costs of his funeral and to ease some of the financial burden they now face while they grieve the loss of their beloved son and family member.

"No family should have to face the loss of their child in such sudden and devastating circumstances.

"Any donation, no matter how small, will go [to] TJ's family. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would be an incredible help.

"Rest peacefully, TJ. Your life was far too short, but the impact you made on the people around you will never be forgotten."

'Infectious smile'

Among those paying tribute to McDonnell was the Causey Farm visitor attraction in Kells where he had previously worked.

"TJ was an uplifting and fearless all-rounder who brightened the day of everyone he met," they wrote.

"Out of all the wonderful young people who have worked at Causey, TJ's positive and accommodating attitude always stood out.

"Whether driving a tractor around the farm or winning Scare Actor of the Year at Farmaphobia, TJ was most famous for that infectious smile of his. Once he was smiling, everyone else soon was too.

"There was no job at Causey that TJ wasn't willing to do but his role working with children as a gifted tour leader was perhaps when that famous smile shined brightest."

Caolan Cole Personal Training said McDonnell was an inspiration to all those around him when he trained at its gym.

"It's impossible to put into words what TJ meant to us," they wrote.

"There wasn't a bad bone in his body, never a bad word to say about anyone and never an ego.

"No matter who you were or what level you were at, TJ made you feel like you belonged.

"With all the people who have come through our doors, you'd struggle to find one who didn't know TJ. Everyone knew that big smile coming through the front door.

"He could light the place up just by walking in. That was him, always smiling, always full of energy and always making the people around him feel better. We absolutely love that man.

"Anyone who trained with TJ will remember him flying past on the runs, only to slow down beside you, tell you how well you were doing, then take off and do the same for the next person."

Meanwhile, Kells Athletics Club shared pictures of McDonnell competing in their recent Heritage 5km event.

"We have several photographs of TJ running that evening, and we're very glad our photographer captured those moments," they said.

"It is incredibly sad to think that such a fit, healthy and much-loved young man is no longer with us."

You can donate to the GoFundMe appeal by clicking here.

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