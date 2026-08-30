'Shock and upset' as police launch murder investigation following discovery of man's body in Co. Tyrone

A COMMUNITY is facing 'shock and upset' as police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Co. Tyrone.

A child was also found seriously injured at the scene of the incident in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon on Saturday morning.

The PSNI revealed it had arrested a man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

Commenting on the incident, Deborah Erskine of the DUP said her thoughts were with the injured child and wider family.

"Sadly, a murder investigation is now underway following a deeply distressing incident in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon, where a man was found dead at a property alongside a seriously injured child," said the MLA for Erne North.

"At the heart of this tragedy is a family who have suffered a devastating loss in the most traumatic of circumstances.

"There will be profound shock and upset across the Dungannon community, particularly given that a child has been seriously injured in such a frightening incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the child, the bereaved family and the neighbours who will understandably be deeply concerned.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response and ongoing work.

"As this is now an active murder investigation, it is important that the police are given the space to carry out their inquiries and that people avoid speculation.

"Therefore if you have information, please bring it forward to the PSNI. Police remain at the scene, and I would ask everyone to avoid the area at this time."

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