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Irishman appears in court after driving car wrong way on dual carriageway in Wales 
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Irishman appears in court after driving car wrong way on dual carriageway in Wales 

AN IRISHMAN has appeared in court after driving a car the wrong way on a dual carriageway in Wales. 

Darragh O'Grady, 31, of no fixed abode but from Ireland, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a vehicle and other driving offences. 

He was also charged with other offences including theft and fraud by false representation. 

North Wales Police said the incident unfolded after a taxi was reported stolen from Holyhead on Monday, August 24. 

Shortly after, the taxi was involved in a collision with a cyclist on London Road. 

The taxi then entered the A55 westbound travelling the wrong way, however, officers were able to safely stop the vehicle on the dual carriageway after closing the road. 

O'Grady appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he admitted the offences against him. 

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, September 18. 

The incident occurred in the wake of high-profile collisions in Ireland and England involving people driving cars the wrong way on major roads. 

Five people died and four family members in another car were injured in an incident on the M9 motorway in Co. Kildare two weeks ago. 

Lats Saturday, seven people, including two police officers, died in a similar incident on the A66 dual carriageway near Middlesbrough. 

North Wales Police stressed there was no evidence to indicate that the events of Monday evening in Wales were filmed for the purposes of uploading to social media. 

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