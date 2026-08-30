Nationwide rain and thunderstorm warning issued by Met Éireann 

MET ÉIREANN has issued a nationwide rain and thunderstorm warning for today.

The Status Yellow warning, issued this morning, is in effect from midday until 9pm.

The country has been told to expect widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain, with thunderstorms bringing some lightning and hail.

Met Éireann has said possible impacts may include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility and lightning damage.

It has also warned that outdoor events may be affected.

Meanwhile, Britain's Met Office has also issued yellow thunderstorm warnings affecting Northern Ireland and Wales as well as large parts of England and Scotland.

The warning, in effect until 9pm, similarly predicts heavy showers and thunderstorms bringing disruption to transport, infrastructure and outdoor activities.

People have been warned to expect longer journey times by car and bus as well as delays to train services.

Damage to buildings from lightning strikes, loss of power and flooding of buildings are also probable, added the Met Office.

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