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Man dies after collision involving van in Co. Sligo 
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Man dies after collision involving van in Co. Sligo 

A MAN has died after a collision involving a van and a pedestrian in Co. Sligo. 

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Saturday near Luke's Bridge, Gortnaleck, Grange. 

Gardaí said the man was the owner of the vehicle and have now appealed for witnesses as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. 

"The collision occurred at approximately 3.55pm and involved a van and a pedestrian, the owner of the vehicle," read a garda statement. 

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward."

Road users who were travelling in the area between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station. 

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See More: Sligo

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