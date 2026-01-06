Laing O’Rourke wins major contract to deliver five new Metro stations in Sydney

LAING O’ROURKE has won a substantial contract to deliver five new underground stations for the Sydney Metro system.

The Irish-founded firm, which has a significant presence in Australia, confirmed this week that it has been awarded the contract to deliver the Sydney Metro West Stations Package West project.

The project includes the design and construction of five new underground Metro stations and associated precincts at Westmead, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock, and The Bays.

The opening date for the new Metro West Line is expected to be in 2032.

As the delivery partner for Gamuda, Laing will oversee the program management of the five new non-integrated stations.

In addition to their delivery partner role, Laing will also be the managing contractor responsible for delivering Five Dock Station, which will bring rail to the area for the very first time.

"We are proud to play a key role in delivering Metro West, a project that will transform how Sydney moves and connects,” Mark Dimmock, Laing O’Rourke Managing Director – Australia, said.

“Our partnership with Gamuda combines global expertise and local capability to ensure this landmark infrastructure project is expertly managed and delivered to the highest standards," he added.