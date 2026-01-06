Laing O’Rourke wins major contract to deliver five new Metro stations in Sydney
Business

Laing O’Rourke wins major contract to deliver five new Metro stations in Sydney

LAING O’ROURKE has won a substantial contract to deliver five new underground stations for the Sydney Metro system.

The Irish-founded firm, which has a significant presence in Australia, confirmed this week that it has been awarded the contract to deliver the Sydney Metro West Stations Package West project.

The project includes the design and construction of five new underground Metro stations and associated precincts at Westmead, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock, and The Bays.

Laing O'Rourke will deliver five new underground stations for the Sydney Metro

The opening date for the new Metro West Line is expected to be in 2032.

As the delivery partner for Gamuda, Laing will oversee the program management of the five new non-integrated stations.

In addition to their delivery partner role, Laing will also be the managing contractor responsible for delivering Five Dock Station, which will bring rail to the area for the very first time.

Laing will also be the managing contractor responsible for delivering Five Dock Station

"We are proud to play a key role in delivering Metro West, a project that will transform how Sydney moves and connects,” Mark Dimmock, Laing O’Rourke Managing Director – Australia, said.

“Our partnership with Gamuda combines global expertise and local capability to ensure this landmark infrastructure project is expertly managed and delivered to the highest standards," he added.

See More: Australia, Contract, Laing O’Rourke, Metro, Sydney

Related
Business 2 months ago

Irish garden designer Peter Donegan wins prestigious international award

By: Fiona Audley

Business 5 days ago

New director joins the board of Irish Film and TV UK

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

Laing O'Rourke wins contract to deliver venues for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Entertainment 20 hours ago

The Last Bantam: an Irish story from the forgotten ranks of the Great War

By: Irish Post

News 2 days ago

Traffic warden suffers facial fractures after being struck with bag of bottles in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man in his 80s dies in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Rangers pile more pressure on beleaguered Nancy and Celtic board as season hits new nadir

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man dies after car collides with tree in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man passes away following New Year's Day assault in Co. Roscommon

By: Gerard Donaghy