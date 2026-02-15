Former Dairygold chief Jim Woulfe announced as chair of Enterprise Ireland

JIM WOULFE, the former Chief Executive of Dairygold Co-operative Society, has been named as chair of Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government's enterprise development agency.

The Co. Limerick native spent more than four decades with the leading Irish farmer-owned co-operative, one of the country's largest dairy processors, before retiring in 2021.

He was initially appointed interim chair of Enterprise Ireland in June of last year after Michael Carey stepped down from the role.

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, highlighted Woulfe's enterprise leadership and governance experience, as well as his understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Irish businesses.

"I am pleased to appoint Jim Woulfe as Chairperson of Enterprise Ireland," said the minister.

"Jim brings a proven track record in corporate governance, strategic leadership and enterprise development, skills that are essential in strengthening Ireland's enterprise base, creating employment and supporting companies to compete internationally.

"Jim has already demonstrated strong leadership as Interim Chair.

"I look forward to working with him as Enterprise Ireland drives the growth of a vibrant, resilient, regionally-balanced enterprise sector and supports companies to scale, export and embrace innovation.

"I would also like to thank Jim for his commitment and dedication during his time as Interim Chair and for his valuable contribution to the Board of Enterprise Ireland."

A graduate in Dairy Science from University College Cork, Woulfe began his career in 1979 with Ballyclough Co-operative, which later merged into Dairygold.

Over four decades, he held senior leadership positions including Head of HR and Head of Agri Business, before being appointed Chief Executive in 2009.

During his tenure, he led the organisation through significant global and industry change, including its largest-ever capital investment programme.

