Co. Galway construction firm JJ Rhatigan looks to future with opening of new British HQ in London

A CONSTRUCTION firm headquartered in Co. Galway is celebrating the opening of its new British headquarters in the heart of central London.

JJ Rhatigan, which was founded in 1952 and boasts offices around Ireland, has been operating in Britain since 2012 and opened its first office in the capital the following year.

It has now officially opened its brand new British HQ at 26 Finsbury Square, saying the milestone reflects its long-term investment and commitment to the London construction market.

"JJ Rhatigan and co. have been operating in the UK since 2012. Over that time, we have evolved greatly as a company," said CEO Ger Ronayne.

"Our clients' commitment to us is not taken for granted and we very much appreciate it."

Recently named Best Family Business at Deloitte Ireland's Best Managed Companies event, JJ Rhatigan has grown from a small local contractor into a major construction company operating in Ireland and Britain, with a turnover of €536m in 2024.

Since its inception, the company has consistently prioritised long-term partnerships, investment in people and community engagement, with its sense of responsibility extending well beyond construction sites.

As well as its business interests in London, the company supports Irish communities through initiatives such as volunteering with the charity, Ashford Place.

The launch of the new office last week was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcoming event, attended by more than 100 clients and subcontractors.

Guests enjoyed guided tours of the new base, which the firm says reflects its commitment to continued momentum, strong partnerships, future endeavours and an ambition to consistently deliver successful projects.

"We have seen very strong growth in the UK and it's not accidental," said Tom Neylon, UK Managing Director.

"It's down to consistent delivery, strong relationships and a great effort that everybody puts in.

"I'm really looking forward to the future here in Finsbury Square and this office represents a real step on our journey to date, from establishing ourselves to building credibility to continuing to scale year on year."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.