Arrest after man dies following early morning disturbance in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man died following a disturbance in Co. Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in Hollyville, Hollyhill, Cork City at around 4.30am.

It has been reported that the deceased man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed, while gardaí have said they are 'investigating all of the circumstances' surrounding the death.

"Shortly after 4.30am, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following reports of a disturbance involving two individuals at Hollyville, Hollyhill, Cork City," read a garda statement.

"A male aged in his 30s was conveyed to Cork University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

"A second male (aged in his 50s) was arrested at the scene and is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Co. Cork area."

The statement added that a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from an incident room at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Hollyville, Hollyhill, Cork City between 3.30am and 4.30am today is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on (021) 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.