Ireland's media regulator launches investigation into X over content reporting concerns

IRELAND'S media regulator has today launched an investigation into social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) over how it handles reports from users relating to content on the platform.

Coimisiún na Meán said the investigation was sparked by concerns from its own Platform Supervision Team as well as information provided by the NGO HateAid and a user complaint.

The investigation is being carried out under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which Coimisiún na Meán says 'has played a crucial role in rebalancing the relationship between online platforms and their users'.

"The right of a user to report content that is illegal or against a platform's terms and conditions, and the right to appeal a platform's decision, is a cornerstone of the DSA," said John Evans, Digital Services Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán.

The investigation will assess whether X has contravened Article 20 of the DSA, which states that users must be provided with access to an effective internal complaint-handling system that allows them to appeal decisions taken by platforms.

The Coimisiún na Meán investigation will focus on three factors.

Firstly, it will look at whether a user can appeal if X decides not to remove content that the user believes has breached X's terms of service.

Secondly, it will examine whether users are properly informed of the outcome of a report they make and whether they are informed of their right to appeal X's decision on that report.

Finally, it will investigate whether X has an internal complaints-handling mechanism that is easy to access and user friendly.

'We will not hesitate to intervene'

Announcing its investigation today, Coimisiún na Meán said 'there is reason to suspect that X may not be in compliance with their obligations under Article 20'.

"This investigation will assess if X has properly informed users of their rights to contest decisions it makes after users report content that they believe violates X's terms of service," said Evans.

"Users must be made aware of the platform's decision and the right to appeal.

"The right to appeal a decision is an essential right and a cornerstone of the DSA.

"Today, we are taking an important step in ensuring a safer online experience for users across the European Union.

"We expect online platforms to meet their obligations under the DSA, and to operate with transparency in informing users of their rights to report and to appeal decisions.

"If we suspect that any platform is failing in these obligations, we will not hesitate to intervene and where appropriate take enforcement action to protect the safety of users in Ireland, and across the European Union."

Providers found to be in violation of the DSA could face an administrative financial sanction from Coimisiún na Meán, including a fine of up to 6 per cent of turnover.

Any fine imposed would be confirmed by either the Circuit Court or High Court.

During an investigation concerning a possible breach of the DSA, Coimisiún na Meán and the provider can enter into a binding Commitment Agreement, in which the provider agrees to take measures to address DSA compliance issues.