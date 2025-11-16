Gardaí confirm 'number of fatalities' following collision in Co. Louth

GARDAÍ have confirmed there have been a 'number of fatalities' following a road traffic collision in Co. Louth.

The incident, involving two vehicles, occurred shortly after 9pm last night on the Ardee Road in the townland of Gibstown, Dundalk.

Gardaí said the deceased remain at the scene, while several injured people have been taken to hospital.

"Gardaí are currently at scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Ardee Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth last night, Saturday, November 15, 2025 shortly after 9pm," read a garda statement.

"The collision occurred on the L3168 in the townland of Gibstown, Dundalk involving two vehicles and a number of fatalities have occurred.

"Gardaí, the vehicles and bodies of the deceased all remain at scene.

"A number of people have also been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

"The L3168 remains closed between the N52 and the R171, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

"Local traffic diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them."

Any road users with camera footage who were traveling on the L3168, Ardee Road between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last night are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.