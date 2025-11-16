Taoiseach 'numbed and shocked' as five young people confirmed dead in horrific Co. Louth collision

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he is 'numbed and shocked' after five young people died in a road traffic collision in Co. Louth last night.

Three men and two women, all in their early 20s, died in the two-vehicle collision, which occurred shortly after 9pm on Saturday on the Ardee Road in the townland of Gibstown, Dundalk.

All five were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf when it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Landcruiser.

A sixth occupant of the Volkswagen, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Toyota, a man and a woman, were taken to the same hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Mr Martin said his thoughts were with the loved ones of the deceased.

"I am numbed and shocked at the horrific road crash that has led to the loss of five young lives in Dundalk, Co. Louth," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these young people and those injured.

"We also think of our first responders, who worked so professionally in truly devastating circumstances."

'Shocking, devastating event'

In a statement, Superintendent Charlie Armstrong offered the sympathies 'of every member of An Garda Síochána to the families of the five young adults who lost their lives'.

"I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night," he added.

"The scene was very difficult, in adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the five deceased was exemplary.

"This tragedy, with the loss of five young adults, will have a deep impact on families and local communities in Carrickmacross, Dromconrath and in Scotland.

"This is a shocking, devastating event for these families, their communities and the community here in Dundalk."

Superintendent Armstrong added that each of the deceased's families have been appointed a Family Liaison Officer to provide support and keep them updated on the investigation.

The local Coroner's Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, with post-mortems due to be carried out over the coming days.

The L3168 at Gibstown remains closed while a technical and forensic examination is carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators.

An incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station and an investigation has commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.

Superintendent Armstrong appealed to anyone who was on the L3168 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Saturday, particularly those with camera footage, to contact the investigation team at Dundalk on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.