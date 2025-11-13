Half of young adults in Ireland have never tested for an STI

NEW figures show that half of the people aged 18-30 in Ireland have never tested for a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

A survey commissioned by the HSE found that 55 per cent of people in this age demographic had never had an STI test.

The survey was conducted to “understand the factors contributing to a rise in STIs in young people”, the HSE said in a statement.

“STIs are more common in people under the age of 29, particularly women aged 20-24,” they added.

STI testing kits were made freely available in Ireland in October 2022.

Since then some 363,752 home-testing kits have been ordered, of which there have been 25,380 “positive or reactive” results.

The survey asked respondents to agree or disagree with a range of statements.

Some 56 per cent agreed that if they ordered a home STI test a parent, housemate or someone they lived with would find it in the post.

Another 46 per cent confirmed that they found some STI testing procedures to be “intrusive and painful”, while 70 per cent of respondents said testing is “stressful when you think about the possible consequences of knowing you have an STI”.

More than one in four respondents, some 28 per cent, agreed that “if neither partner raised the issue, it was OK to assume both are clear of STIs”.

“So many people that we surveyed find STI testing stressful and more than a half have never tested for an STI,” Professor Fiona Lyons, the National Clinical Lead on the HSE Sexual Health Programme, said.

“We would like them to know that the more you build STI testing into your self-care routine, the less stressful it will be,” she added.

“Normalising STI testing helps us all take better care of our sexual health.

“Taking care of our sexual health is something we should all do, just like taking care of our dental health.

“Not all STIs have symptoms, so the only way to know is to do a test.”

Prof Lyons explained: “STIs are treatable. Untreated, some STIs can cause serious health complications, including infertility.

"I encourage those who haven’t tested before to visit sexualwellbeing.ie to learn more about when and how to test, and about available free testing services.”