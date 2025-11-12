US tech company Biller Genie to create 100 high-paying jobs in Belfast

AMERICAN tech company Biller Genie has announced plans to create 100 new jobs in Northern Ireland over the next three years.

The company, which operates a cloud-based platform designed to automate billing and online payments, has opened a new 7,000-square-foot product development office in Belfast.

The investment represents one of the first major direct foreign investments in Northern Ireland this year and is expected to inject around £15m into the local economy through salaries and operational costs.

Biller Genie’s founder and CEO, Thomas Aronica, said the decision to locate in Belfast followed a detailed review of potential sites in Orlando, India and South America.

“Northern Ireland stood out for its exceptional talent pool, world-class universities, and thriving tech community,” Aronica said.

“Opening our new base in Belfast marks a major milestone in our global growth strategy. Our local R&D teams will play a key role in re-engineering our automation platform to deliver even greater efficiency and intelligence for our customers.”

According to the company, twenty roles have already been filled, with the remaining positions to be recruited across engineering, product development and business analysis.

The jobs will offer an average salary of £65k and include hybrid work aimed at supporting those with accessibility issues or who wish to work from home.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the announcement, describing it as “a vote of confidence in Northern Ireland’s skilled workforce and thriving tech sector”.

She added, “Invest NI has worked closely with Biller Genie to secure this significant investment, which will create high-quality roles and excellent opportunities for local talent.”

“Foreign direct investment continues to be a catalyst for economic success, innovation, and job creation."