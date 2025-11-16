Woman in her 60s dies following house fire in Co. Offaly

A WOMAN in her 60s has died following a house fire in Co. Offaly.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday at the property in Moneygall on the Offaly/Tipperary border.

Emergency services attended the scene a short time later, with fire crews bringing the blaze under control.

The body of the woman was recovered from the property and taken to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The scene has been preserved to allow a forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.