Woman in her 60s dies following house fire in Co. Offaly
News

Woman in her 60s dies following house fire in Co. Offaly

A WOMAN in her 60s has died following a house fire in Co. Offaly.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday at the property in Moneygall on the Offaly/Tipperary border.

Emergency services attended the scene a short time later, with fire crews bringing the blaze under control.

The body of the woman was recovered from the property and taken to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The scene has been preserved to allow a forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

See More: Offaly

Related
News 2 months ago

Ireland gears up for return of National Ploughing Championships

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Man dies in Offaly collision involving crane and two vans

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 5 months ago

New search underway in Co. Laois for missing Fiona Pender

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s job ad rules out fans of rival teams

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Ireland among EU’s top earners in 2024

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

President Connolly's first official public engagement was visit to Irish language school

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Zelensky to make first official visit to Ireland in December

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 2 days ago

Stephen Mangan and Hayley Atwell among acting stars who switched on Covent Garden’s Christmas lights

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Older drivers more likely to be killed or seriously injured in collisions report finds

By: Fiona Audley