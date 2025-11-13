Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s job ad rules out fans of rival teams

RYANAIR chief executive Michael O’Leary has posted a job ad that might make some sports fans think twice before applying.

The airline is recruiting a financial assistant to work directly with O’Leary, but supporters of Manchester United or Leinster Rugby are advised not to bother.

The role, described humorously as “dogsbody to Michael O’Leary”, involves typical financial assistant duties, like accounting and administrative work.

Applicants must hold professional qualifications, demonstrate good communication skills and possess “commercial acumen”.

“No Dub, Man U or Leinster supporters. Munster/Man City fans preferred!” the ad concludes.

Born in Cork and raised in Westmeath, O’Leary supports Munster Rugby and is a long-time Manchester City fan.

His affection for the blue side of Manchester began in the late 1960s, when City were league champions.

“Like most City supporters, I don’t really know why I started supporting them,” he once told the Manchester Evening News.

“I was about six or seven in 1968… They were a great team then, and unlike most other supporters, I stuck with them for the next 30 years.”

Although he was once offered the chance to buy a stake in Manchester City, O’Leary declined, preferring to remain a loyal supporter from the stands.

In 2011, he even appeared in a City jersey to celebrate the opening of Ryanair’s Manchester base.

That same year, Ryanair reportedly turned down a multimillion euro sponsorship deal with Manchester United, a decision O’Leary justified as poor value for money.