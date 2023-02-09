More than one million visitors enjoyed Cliffs of Moher experience in 2022

MORE than one million people visited Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher last year, new figures reveal.

The popular tourist attraction located in Co. Clare drew 1,136,868 people in 2022, with the majority of the visitors (41%) hailing from the US.

The second highest number of visitors came from the Republic of Ireland (29%), followed by the UK (7%), Canada and Germany (both 4%), and Spain, France and Italy (each 3%).

The figures, released this week, make the Cliffs of Moher Experience Ireland’s most visited natural attraction for 2022.

They were released after the Clare visitor attraction won a Gold Award and the accolade of 'Best Visit' in Ireland at the annual CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence.

The awards, which are based on feedback received from customers of CIE Tours International throughout the year, were presented at a ceremony held at the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin last night (Wednesday, February 8).

Accepting the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence Gold Award, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Tony O’Brien said the win is a vote of confidence in the efforts of management and staff at the Cliffs of Moher to continually seek new ways of further enhancing the overall visitor experience at Ireland’s most visited natural attraction.

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre DAC, stated: “To receive such a high approval rating from our customers is an immense source of pride for everybody involved with the development and management of the Cliffs of Moher Experience.”

He added: “This award will undoubtedly help us throughout 2023 as we continue promote the Cliffs to international visitors and the growing domestic market.”

Last month the Cliffs of Moher Experience was crowned Ireland's Best Visitor Attraction in The Irish Independent's annual Reader Travel Awards for 2023.

Over the course of 2022 the Experience also secured Great Place To Work certification, Clare FM Best Tourist Attraction in the Best in Clare Awards, and a Best Use Of Digital Marketing And Social Media accolade at the Clare Chamber Awards.

Reflecting on their achievements, Cliffs of Moher Experience Director Geraldine Enright said: "We are delighted with the impressive number of US visitors to the cliffs during 2022.

“The strong growth in FITs is especially welcome as it ties in with our goal of sustainably developing the attraction for the benefit of the wider economy, the tourism sector, and the environment.”

The Cliffs of Moher Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protection Area for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council.

The development of a long-term strategy and site masterplan for the Clare visitor attraction also is ongoing.

The core focus of the Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040 is the future protection of the site and delivery of economic benefit for the wider region.

