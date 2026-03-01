Republican group claims responsibility for paint attack on Queen Victoria statue at Belfast hospital

A REPUBLICAN group has claimed responsibility for a paint attack on a statue of Queen Victoria at a hospital in Belfast.

The statue, in the grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital in West Belfast, was targeted on Friday when it had red paint poured over it and a sign reading 'Famine Queen' affixed to the plinth.

Lasair Dhearg, which campaigns for the creation of an Irish socialist republic, shared a video of the incident on its social media platforms.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, while Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described the incident as 'disgusting'.

'Symbols of Empire will be stripped from the land'

The video shared by Lasair Dhearg showed three people scaling the gates at the hospital's Grosvenor Road entrance.

While one person records the incident, another climbs on top of the statue and pours what appears to be a tin of red paint over it.

The third person then sticks the 'Famine Queen' sign to the base of the statue.

"Belfast activists moments ago paid a visit to the 'Famine' Queen statue situated within the grounds of the Hospital on Belfast's Falls Road," read a post from the organisation.

"British monarch, Victoria, oversaw the Great Hunger and the decimation of the Irish population as millions perished and emigrated.

"In a Socialist Republic all the symbols of Empire will be stripped from the land; street names, statues, institutions, and those that will stand against the people organising for a better future.

"Only the fight for a Socialist Republic can bring about the end of occupation and Imperialism in Ireland. Join us, bígí linn."

'Childish acts'

Taking to social media, Little-Pengelly described the incident as 'disgusting'.

"A statue of the late Queen Victoria at the hospital, where doctors, nurses and staff work tirelessly to save lives, has been targeted by masked Lasair Dhearg vandals seeking attention and division," she added.

"Lasair Dhearg are a fringe republican group.

"This isn't 'activism', it is bigotry. It was an attack on cultural heritage, and at a shared space used by all.

"It is motivated by hate and it must be called out. These people offer nothing and their intimidation and childish acts of vandalism will not work. Disgraceful."

Her DUP colleague Phillip Brett, MLA for North Belfast, said the incident was 'an attack on shared space, on heritage and on basic respect'.

"If they truly cared about working-class communities, they would be campaigning to improve public services, not defacing public property and intimidating others," he said.

"We must be clear. Criminal damage is criminal damage. It should be condemned, investigated, and those responsible held accountable before the courts without delay.

"And let me be clear to those who think they can erase British identity from Northern Ireland — we are not going anywhere!"

The PSNI said it received a report of criminal damage in the Grosvenor Road area on Friday.

"It was reported that paint was thrown over a statue in the area," added a statement.

"Enquiries are at an early stage, and police would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch."

