Glencar secures contract to deliver 16-acre industrial site in Luton

GLENCAR has secured a significant contract to deliver a new 16-acre industrial site in Bedfordshire for Hillwood property developers.

The Irish-founded firm, which is headquartered in Hertfordshire, will deliver Hillwood Park Luton it was confirmed this week.

The deal marks Glencar's third consecutive contract win with Hillwood.

The 284,575 sq. ft multi-unit industrial scheme will be built within the existing Sundon Park Industrial Estate to offer flexible warehouse accommodation for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce businesses.

Glencar has already completed on a similar project, Crewe 335 in Crewe, and construction is ongoing on their Martland Park scheme in Wigan for Hillwood.

“This third consecutive appointment with Hillwood reflects the strength of our relationship and our ability to consistently deliver high-quality industrial and logistics developments to exacting standards,” Glencar Managing Director Peter Goodman said.

“Our early engagement on the scheme allows us to apply our technical expertise from the outset, driving buildability efficiencies, programme certainty and sustainable delivery,” he added.

“Hillwood Park Luton is another significant addition to our expanding industrial portfolio, and we look forward to mobilising on site and progressing the scheme safely and efficiently through to completion.”

Greg Dalton, UK Vice President at Hillwood, said Glencar has proven to be a “reliable, hands-on partner across our previous schemes”.

“This third appointment is a testament to the trust we’ve built and our shared focus on quality, programme certainty, and sustainable delivery,” he explained.

“Hillwood Park Luton is a key addition to our growing UK pipeline,” he added.

“We look forward to delivering much needed Grade A space in this strategic location, with more details to be announced as we progress on-site.”

Construction of the Hillwood Park Luton project is due to complete in late 2026, with units set to be available for occupation from December 2026.

