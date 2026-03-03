Glencar secures contract to deliver 16-acre industrial site in Luton
Business

Glencar secures contract to deliver 16-acre industrial site in Luton

GLENCAR has secured a significant contract to deliver a new 16-acre industrial site in Bedfordshire for Hillwood property developers.

The Irish-founded firm, which is headquartered in Hertfordshire, will deliver Hillwood Park Luton it was confirmed this week.

The deal marks Glencar's third consecutive contract win with Hillwood.

The 284,575 sq. ft multi-unit industrial scheme will be built within the existing Sundon Park Industrial Estate to offer flexible warehouse accommodation for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce businesses.

Glencar has already completed on a similar project, Crewe 335 in Crewe, and construction is ongoing on their Martland Park scheme in Wigan for Hillwood.

“This third consecutive appointment with Hillwood reflects the strength of our relationship and our ability to consistently deliver high-quality industrial and logistics developments to exacting standards,” Glencar Managing Director Peter Goodman said.

“Our early engagement on the scheme allows us to apply our technical expertise from the outset, driving buildability efficiencies, programme certainty and sustainable delivery,” he added.

“Hillwood Park Luton is another significant addition to our expanding industrial portfolio, and we look forward to mobilising on site and progressing the scheme safely and efficiently through to completion.”

Greg Dalton, UK Vice President at Hillwood, said Glencar has proven to be a “reliable, hands-on partner across our previous schemes”.

“This third appointment is a testament to the trust we’ve built and our shared focus on quality, programme certainty, and sustainable delivery,” he explained.

“Hillwood Park Luton is a key addition to our growing UK pipeline,” he added.

“We look forward to delivering much needed Grade A space in this strategic location, with more details to be announced as we progress on-site.”

Construction of the Hillwood Park Luton project is due to complete in late 2026, with units set to be available for occupation from December 2026.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Glencar, Industrial Units, Luton

Related
Business 3 months ago

Glencar wins contract to deliver innovation hub in Manchester’s Atom Valley

By: Fiona Audley

Business 6 months ago

Milestone moment as Glencar starts work on new Bidfood distribution hub

By: Fiona Audley

Business 6 months ago

‘Turning point’ for Glencar as it completes renovation of iconic British film studios

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

New music wall at Dublin Airport celebrates iconic Irish artists

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 1 day ago

Premier League side Everton teases Ireland range to mark St Patrick's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

More tragedy on Ireland's roads as two young men die in Co. Mayo collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

'We're still fighting,' says Celtic boss Martin O'Neill ahead of crunch derby clash with Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Be prepared to shelter for extended period': Government offers advice to Irish in Iran after US-Israel attacks

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Giant statue of St Patrick holding pint of Guinness is removed from Dublin pub

By: Gerard Donaghy