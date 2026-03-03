Investigation after pipe bomb attack on home with man and woman inside

POLICE are investigating a pipe bomb attack made on a home in east Belfast while people were inside.

The incident happened in Sheskin Way at around 11.25pm last night (March 2).

“It was reported at around 11.25pm on Monday night that a pipe bomb type device had exploded at the front door of a house in the area causing damage to the door and windows at the property,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed today.

“A man and woman were inside the house at the time of the incident but were not injured,” they confirmed.

“Police and ATO officers attended the scene and removed a number of items for examination.

“Cordons were in place at the scene overnight but have now been removed.”

Detectives have today appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1895 02/03/26,” they said.

