Irish Post Shop
Investigation after pipe bomb attack on home with man and woman inside
News

Investigation after pipe bomb attack on home with man and woman inside

POLICE are investigating a pipe bomb attack made on a home in east Belfast while people were inside.

The incident happened in Sheskin Way at around 11.25pm last night (March 2).

“It was reported at around 11.25pm on Monday night that a pipe bomb type device had exploded at the front door of a house in the area causing damage to the door and windows at the property,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed today.

“A man and woman were inside the house at the time of the incident but were not injured,” they confirmed.

“Police and ATO officers attended the scene and removed a number of items for examination.

The incident happened on Sheskin Way in east Belfast

“Cordons were in place at the scene overnight but have now been removed.”

Detectives have today appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1895 02/03/26,” they said.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Belfast, Pipe Bomb

Related
News 8 hours ago

Six arrested for driving under the influence in one ‘reckless’ night in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Republican group claims responsibility for paint attack on Queen Victoria statue at Belfast hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Image released of 'ruthless' attempted murder scene in Belfast as £20,000 reward offered

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 9 hours ago

Farmers’ sit-in protest at Bord Bia offices ends

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Cannabis factory discovered at Tyrone home

By: Fiona Audley

Football 2 days ago

Celtic strike late to draw frenetic derby at Rangers that will leave Hearts celebrating

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

New music wall at Dublin Airport celebrates iconic Irish artists

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Premier League side Everton teases Ireland range to mark St Patrick's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

More tragedy on Ireland's roads as two young men die in Co. Mayo collision

By: Gerard Donaghy