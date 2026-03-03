Six arrested for driving under the influence in one ‘reckless’ night in Belfast
SIX people were arrested in Belfast over the weekend for drink and drug driving offences.

Four men aged in their 30s and man and a woman, both aged in their 60s, were arrested for offences “deeming them unfit to be behind the wheel” the PSNI confirmed in a statement this week.

The incidents all happened overnight on Saturday, February 28 and into the early hours of Sunday, March 1.

All six were taken into police custody and have since been charged to court.

A 61-year-old man, who was arrested in the Sprucefield area of the city, has been charged with a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

He appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday (March 2).

A 34-year-old man arrested in the Steele Road area of Dunmurray, has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 27.

Two men, one aged 33, arrested in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast, and a 30 year-old man arrested in King Street, Belfast, were both charged with offences including failing to provide a specimen when driving with excess alcohol.

Both are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

A 30-year-old man arrested in the Oldpark area of north Belfast has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on March 27, while a  64-year-old woman, charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

“The weekend’s arrests demonstrate how the fast actions of our officers removed these reckless individuals from our roads and prevented someone from being seriously injured or worse,” the PSNI’s Inspector Douglas said.

“So far this year, 15 people have lost their lives on our roads so I am appealing to everyone to play their part in reducing further deaths and injuries,” he added.

“Our appeal is for everyone to remember the fatal five and the devastating consequences failing to follow these can have - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

“We will continue our work to put a stop to this careless and selfish behaviour, and if you suspect someone is driving under the influence, contact police immediately.”

