Laing O’Rourke among construction firms appointed to NHS' new hospital building initiative

LAING O’ROURKE is one of ten construction firms that has been appointed to a New Hospital Programme (NHP) launched by the NHS this month.

The Irish-founded firm, which has long-term experience of building hospitals in Britain, has been appointed to the Hospital 2.0 Alliance (H2A).

The H2A is tasked with working together to deliver the NHP – which is described as the “largest hospital building programme in a generation”.

“We will bring our 15 years of experience delivering healthcare facilities in the UK to the alliance to help deliver the largest hospital programme in a generation,” Laing O’Rourke’s Managing Director, Peter Lyons, said this week.

“These new hospitals will provide state-of-the-art care for millions of patients, and we are proud to be a part of that journey,” he added.

Britain’s Minister of State for Health, Karin Smyth said the Government is “making the long-term investment required to rebuild and modernise our NHS, and the Hospital 2.0 Alliance is central to that commitment”.

“By backing a standardised approach to hospital building, we are giving the construction sector the certainty it needs to invest in skills, capacity and innovation,” she added.

“This is about partnering with industry to deliver better hospitals faster, while driving productivity and value for the NHS and adding to the economic growth of the entire country.”

Natalie Forrest is Chief Programme Officer at the NHP.

She said the announcement of the firms who will make up the H2A is a “defining moment for the NHP and for healthcare construction in England”.

“The Hospital 2.0 Alliance is about more than building hospitals – it is about transforming how we deliver them,” Ms Forrest said.

“By bringing together DHSC, NHS England, Trusts, and industry partners under a true alliance model, we are creating the conditions for faster delivery, better value, and consistent quality at scale,” she explained.

“The appointment of these construction partners is critical to our capacity and capability, and reflects a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation and long-term investment in skills and social value.

“Together, we are building a sustainable model that will support the NHS for decades to come.”