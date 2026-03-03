Irish Post Shop
Laing O’Rourke among construction firms appointed to NHS' new hospital building initiative
Business

Laing O’Rourke among construction firms appointed to NHS' new hospital building initiative

LAING O’ROURKE is one of ten construction firms that has been appointed to a New Hospital Programme (NHP) launched by the NHS this month.

The Irish-founded firm, which has long-term experience of building hospitals in Britain, has been appointed to the Hospital 2.0 Alliance (H2A).

The H2A is tasked with working together to deliver the NHP – which is described as the “largest hospital building programme in a generation”.

“We will bring our 15 years of experience delivering healthcare facilities in the UK to the alliance to help deliver the largest hospital programme in a generation,” Laing O’Rourke’s Managing Director, Peter Lyons, said this week.

“These new hospitals will provide state-of-the-art care for millions of patients, and we are proud to be a part of that journey,” he added.

“By backing a standardised approach to hospital building, we are giving the construction sector the certainty it needs to invest in skills, capacity and innovation.

“This is about partnering with industry to deliver better hospitals faster, while driving productivity and value for the NHS and adding to the economic growth of the entire country.”

Britain’s Minister of State for Health, Karin Smyth said the Government is “making the long-term investment required to rebuild and modernise our NHS, and the Hospital 2.0 Alliance is central to that commitment”.

“By backing a standardised approach to hospital building, we are giving the construction sector the certainty it needs to invest in skills, capacity and innovation,” she added.

“This is about partnering with industry to deliver better hospitals faster, while driving productivity and value for the NHS and adding to the economic growth of the entire country.”

Natalie Forrest is Chief Programme Officer at the NHP.

She said the announcement of the firms who will make up the H2A is a “defining moment for the NHP and for healthcare construction in England”.

“The Hospital 2.0 Alliance is about more than building hospitals – it is about transforming how we deliver them,” Ms Forrest said.

“By bringing together DHSC, NHS England, Trusts, and industry partners under a true alliance model, we are creating the conditions for faster delivery, better value, and consistent quality at scale,” she explained.

“The appointment of these construction partners is critical to our capacity and capability, and reflects a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation and long-term investment in skills and social value.

“Together, we are building a sustainable model that will support the NHS for decades to come.”

See More: Hospitals, Laing O’Rourke, New Hospital Programme

Related
Business 9 months ago

Facilities solutions provider ABM wins €10m cleaning contract for Galway hospitals

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

Ireland’s first NFL game brought €104.5m boost to the economy

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

Government plans to create new flour mills to improve competitiveness and sustainability

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Cannabis factory discovered at Tyrone home

By: Fiona Audley

Football 1 day ago

Celtic strike late to draw frenetic derby at Rangers that will leave Hearts celebrating

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Republican group claims responsibility for paint attack on Queen Victoria statue at Belfast hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

New music wall at Dublin Airport celebrates iconic Irish artists

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Premier League side Everton teases Ireland range to mark St Patrick's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

More tragedy on Ireland's roads as two young men die in Co. Mayo collision

By: Gerard Donaghy