Funeral of Brendan O’Shea in Cricklewood

THE funeral of Kerry man Brendan O’Shea will take place on Wednesday, March 11 with a funeral Mass at 12 noon at St Agnes Church, Cricklewood. Brendan will repose at the church the previous day, from 6pm on Tuesday, March 10, followed by burial at Hendon Cemetery.

Brendan was a stalwart of the Irish community, and lived in Cricklewood.

Originally from Castlegregory in Co. Kerry, he moved to England in the 1960s. He married Catherine and they had three children: Elizabeth, Patrick and James.

Brendan was devoted to his grandchildren Michael, Hannah, Grace, Cillian and Paddy.

Brendan’s son Patrick told The Irish Post: “Brendan usually managed to go home once a year. And we all remember going to Kerry in the summer and spending our holidays there."