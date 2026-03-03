Extra flights announced connecting Ireland and Britain this summer

AER LINGUS has announced extra flights on its existing routes which will better connect Ireland and Britain this summer.

The Irish airline has confirmed an increase in capacity on its popular service from Cork to Glasgow.

The Aer Lingus Regional route, which is operated by Emerald Airlines, will increase from four to six weekly services from May 25.

“Summer is the ideal time to visit Glasgow, as the city’s vibrant music scene, historic buildings, and outdoor events highlight the best of Scottish hospitality,” an Aer Lingus spokesperson explained.

“We are delighted to be enhancing our services from Cork Airport with an increase in capacity on our popular Glasgow route,” Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said.

“The addition of two extra weekly flights for summer 2026 reflects the strong demand we continue to see and reinforces our commitment to offering greater choice, flexibility and convenience for passengers travelling from Cork.”

The airline has also announced two brand new routes from its Cork base, with flights to to Nice on the French Riveria and Santiago de Compostela in Spain taking off from May 2 and June 1 respectively.

Elsewhere over the summer Emerald Airlines’ existing Cork to Prague route will be expanded to make it a year-round service.

“We are delighted to see Aer Lingus Regional increase its capacity from Cork to Glasgow for our 2026 summer schedule as well as the addition of new Aer Lingus routes to Santiago de Compostela, Nice and the extension of Prague year-round,” Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development and Communications at Cork Airport, said.

“With these additions, passengers will have even more choice for travel from Cork Airport this coming Summer.”

