Dublin City Council holds third meeting entirely in Gaelic

A MONTHLY meeting of Dublin City Council has been held entirely in Gaelic for the third time.

Council members met last night (March 2) for their monthly gathering where all discussions were held as Gaeilge.

It marked the third time that a full meeting of the Council has been conducted through the Irish language.

The initiative, which began in March 2024, follows a commitment made by the Council to “support and promote the use of Irish across the city”.

“This meeting represents another important step in strengthening the place of Irish in our civic life,” Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam said.

“Each time Dublin City Council conducts its business through Irish, we are not simply translating words, we are demonstrating our belief in a bilingual Dublin where the language is heard, used and valued every day," he added.

“Táimid ag tabhairt tacaíocht don teanga a bheith beo agus bríomhar i gcroílár ár gcathrach.”

The decision to host full meetings through Irish followed strong public interest and highly positive feedback from previous sessions.

Dublin City Council said it is “committed to building on this momentum by creating more opportunities for people to engage with Irish in practical and meaningful ways”.

A key highlight on last night’s agenda was Gaeilge365 – Building a Bi‑Lingual Dublin, a strategic programme focused on weaving the Irish language into daily activities across the city.

“The initiative supports Dublin’s long‑term vision of evolving as a vibrant, modern and genuinely bilingual European capital,” the Council confirmed.

“Holding our third monthly meeting through Irish shows the steady progress we are making toward a truly bilingual city,” Msyor McAdam explained.

“Through initiatives such as Gaeilge365, we are ensuring that Irish is not only a language of our heritage, but a language of opportunity, confidence and daily life for future generations.

“Is linn uile í. It belongs to us all."

The meeting took place in City Hall at 6.15pm last night with live interpreting services available in the Council chamber for attendees.

“Dublin City Council continues to play a leading role in enhancing the visibility and accessibility of the Irish language in public services, community life, cultural participation, local business engagement and digital interactions,” a Council spokesperson said.

“Demand for Irish-language services across Dublin continues to grow, reflecting the city’s evolving bilingual identity,” they added.

“As Dublin continues to grow and change, the Council is committed to nurturing the Irish language and ensuring its vibrancy for generations to come.”

