Cannabis factory discovered at Tyrone home

A CANNABIS factory has been discovered following a raid on a property in Co. Tyrone.

Police arrived at the house in Omagh at around 2.40pm on February 28.

They were responding to reports of “suspicious activity” at the home in the Dunmullan Road area of the town.

Once inside, a search of the property found a “substantial” cannabis farm in the attic as well as drugs worth an estimated £130k.

“We received a report at around 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon of recent suspicious activity at a house in the Dunmullan Road area of the town,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Malone said.

“Officers attended and subsequently carried out a search of the house, uncovering a large number of cannabis plants in the attic, along with herbal cannabis with a total overall approximate street value of £130,000,” they added.

Police have appealed to any members of the public with information relating to the property to come forward.

“No arrests have been made at this time but our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has information which could be of assistance to our enquiries to contact our non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 904 28/02/26,” Det Sgt Malone said.

“Alternatively, you can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/,” he added.