Nine million smuggled cigarettes seized at Irish port
News

Nine million smuggled cigarettes seized at Irish port

NINE million smuggled cigarettes were seized at an Irish port following a Revenue search operation.

The seizure was made at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford on March 1 following routine risk profiling.

“The contraband was uncovered during an examination of an accompanied freight unit which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkerque, France,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“The truck and trailer were also seized,” they added.

The smuggled cigarettes, which were branded ‘Richmond King Size’, have an estimated value of over €8m.

They represent a potential loss to the Irish exchequer of more than €6.4m.

A man in his 40s was questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” the spokesperson added.

“If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Cigarettes, Revenue, Rosslare

Related
News 11 months ago

Illegal cigarettes worth nearly €7m seized at Dublin Port

By: Fiona Audley

News 11 months ago

Eight tonnes of tobacco seized as illegal cigarette factory discovered in Louth

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 year ago

Government approves plans to increase smoking age to 21 in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Football 2 days ago

'We're still fighting,' says Celtic boss Martin O'Neill ahead of crunch derby clash with Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Be prepared to shelter for extended period': Government offers advice to Irish in Iran after US-Israel attacks

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Giant statue of St Patrick holding pint of Guinness is removed from Dublin pub

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

GAA president slams anti-Allianz protestors who disrupted Annual Congress over insurance firm's links to Israel

By: Gerard Donaghy

Features 2 days ago

Inside JP Donleavy’s fortress of solitude

By: Jason O'Toole

Comment 2 days ago

Frozen ideals and borrowed flags

By: Joe Horgan