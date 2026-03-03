Nine million smuggled cigarettes seized at Irish port

NINE million smuggled cigarettes were seized at an Irish port following a Revenue search operation.

The seizure was made at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford on March 1 following routine risk profiling.

“The contraband was uncovered during an examination of an accompanied freight unit which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkerque, France,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“The truck and trailer were also seized,” they added.

The smuggled cigarettes, which were branded ‘Richmond King Size’, have an estimated value of over €8m.

They represent a potential loss to the Irish exchequer of more than €6.4m.

A man in his 40s was questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” the spokesperson added.

“If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.