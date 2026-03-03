Farmers’ sit-in protest at Bord Bia offices ends

AN ongoing protest at the Bord Bia headquarters in Dublin has come to an end.

Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association had occupied the offices of the Irish Food Board for over a month in protest against the importation of Brazilian beef in Ireland.

Protest activity got underway both outside and inside Bord Bia’s offices on Pembroke Street in Ballsbridge on January 26.

The farmers were also calling for the removal of Bord Bia Chair, Larry Murrin, after it was revealed that his firm Dawn Farm Foods had imported beef from Brazil.

In a statement made at the time, the IFA said “the Chair of Bord Bia is happy to purchase Brazilian beef and sell it to Irish consumers, while at the same time, he is constantly telling Irish farmers that they must reach even higher standards to satisfy his customers”.

They added: “This is total hypocrisy and double standards. Farmers will not accept being told, “Do as I say, not as I do“ by the Bord Bia Chair.”

In a statement issued yesterday the Irish Government confirmed that an independent governance review of the board of Bord Bia would take place, a move which led the IFA to agree to stand down their protest.

They further confirmed that Mr Murrin would not chair any of the Bord Bia board meetings that take place within the review period.

IFA President Francie Gorman has agreed to stand down their protest until the review is complete and while Mr Murrin is not chairing board meetings.

Their protest saw five farmers occupy the Bord Bia building for 28 days while a rolling 24-hour protest took place outside the building for 36 days.

“These farmers are heroes,” Mr Gorman said.

“They have sacrificed so much for their fellow farmers as have those who have kept a 24-hour rolling protest going outside,” he added.

Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has welcomed the protest’s end.

“I am pleased that my proposal for an independent governance review of the board of Bord Bia has been accepted and that the ongoing protest has been stood down,” he said.

“Larry Murrin will remain as chair of Bord Bia and as agreed by the board and the chair in the interests of moving forward, during the period of the review scheduled board meetings will be facilitated by another current board member.”

He added: “Bord Bia are also progressing a new Farmers Forum which will provide an opportunity for renewed engagement between farmers and Bord Bia.

“It is now time to come together to support the essential work of Bord Bia, which delivers important benefits for farmers and the agri-food sector as a whole.”