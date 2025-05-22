New Thérapie clinic offering aesthetics and laser treatments set to open in Ireland
A NEW Thérapie clinic will open in Ireland next month bringing the family-run firm’s number of branches across the country to 29.

The global group, which offers aesthetic services to clients from clinics across Ireland, the UK and the US, will open its newest branch in Kilkenny it confirmed this week.

Images of the new Thérapie Clinic in Kilkenny have been released

More than €500k has been invested into the site to create a state-of-the-art facility which will offer aesthetic and laser treatments to locals.

“Kilkenny will mark the opening of the 29th Thérapie Clinic in Ireland and our third in the sunny south east," Phillip McGlade, CEO of Thérapie Clinic, said.

“We have built up a loyal customer base across the region and want to expand our accessibility to even more clients in such a fantastic part of the country,’ he added.

Thérapie Clinic CEO Phillip McGlade

The arrival of the new clinic also brings jobs for the local community, Mr McGlade explained.

“We have invested half a million euro into the Kilkenny clinic, which will include four treatment rooms and clients can expect a variety of our most popular treatments to be available,” he said.

“We’re excited to create new employment opportunities in the area and always endeavour to raise the bar for professionals in the aesthetics industry.”

Thérapie Clinic offers aesthetic and laser treatments

Founded over 20 years ago, Thérapie now has more than 75 clinics throughout Ireland, the UK and the US and has delivered more than 10 million treatments, with a team of over 200 doctors and medical experts.

Their Kilkenny clinic is set to open in June.

“We’re excited to open the doors this June and bring quality doctor led aesthetic treatments to the people of Kilkenny,” Mr McGlade added.

