O'Donovan Waste triumphs at National Recycling Awards

THE London Irish firm O'Donovan Waste was named the winner for the ‘Employer Initiative of the Year’ at the prestigious MRW National Recycling Awards.

The event took place at the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane last month, where stalwarts of the recycling and waste management elite came together to celebrate the sector’s achievements in 2021.

The MRW National Recycling Awards are the most prestigious awards in the recycling and resource management sector.

The awards seek to reward excellence and inspire others, for the advancement of the sector.

This Employer Initiative Award recognised ‘The Dynamo Project’ programme that O'Donovan introduced to support their team – which has had a positive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of its employees.

The programme includes interactive ongoing training modules for all staff which is delivered in-house.

The training shares methods and practices that help increase the ability of participants to maintain their composure and stabilise emotions as they face day-to-day challenges in their work and private lives.

The MRW National Recycling Awards Judging Panel applauded this relatively simple approach, noting: “It requires a marked culture change to achieve it.

“Mental health has rightly been in the spotlight, and this addresses the point that how we feel directly affects our performance as well others.”

Jacqueline O'Donovan, Managing Director of O'Donovan Wate, said: “We are thrilled to have won the Employer Initiative Award at the National Recycling Awards.

“We work hard to be an employer of choice and we are delighted to be recognised at a national level for all the hard work that goes into safeguarding our team’s physical and mental health.”

She added: “We feel that the Dynamo Project sends the strongest message to staff that their wellbeing is of paramount importance.

“The training we have implemented can help us all manage daily challenges better, which greatly benefits everyone - staff, clients and the company.”