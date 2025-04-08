Over 300 Irish firms exporting to US take government advice on Trump tariffs

MORE than 300 Irish firms who export to the US have held one-to-one meetings with government advisors on how to weather the impact of Trump’s new trade tariffs.

Enterprise Ireland has established a dedicated team to support the nation’s exporters following President Trump’s enactment of tariffs on goods being exported to the US.

Earlier this month the US administration announced sweeping global tariffs, including blanket 20 per cent tariffs on imports from the EU.

This followed previous announcements of tariffs on aluminium and steel, and on the automotive sector last month.

Following the announcement Irish firms who sell their goods to the US have taken advice on how the move will impact their business.

"My department has been preparing for tariffs and economic shocks and we are working with our dedicated agency supporting Irish businesses, Enterprise Ireland,” Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said this week.

“We have established a bespoke team which is currently engaging with SMEs, supporting businesses around tariffs and mitigation measures, as well as offering advice and support on diversification measures,” he explained.

“One to one meetings have been held with over 300 companies exporting to the US, with further meetings planned,” the Minister added.

“We continue to urge all businesses exporting to the US to engage directly with Enterprise Ireland.”

With 42 overseas offices, the Enterprise Ireland organisation says it is well placed to advise Irish SMEs on opportunities and areas for growth following the imposition of Trump's tariffs.

There are also a range of government grants available to support businesses, Minister Burke said this week.

“Market diversification remains a key priority, as it has been for decades, and which has seen significant success,” he explained.

“There are 190 overseas market advisers employed by Government through Enterprise Ireland, with 156 of these outside of the US.

"We also have dedicated schemes and grants, including a strategic consultancy grant for expert advice.”

He added: “We have an existing market discovery fund already open which I will top up further when demand is met, and I will be proactively engaging with businesses to make them aware of these supports and ensure they are accessed at scale.

“We have an expansive trade mission programme plan in place.

“I am conscious that this is an evolving situation which will be closely monitored, and Government will not be found wanting when it comes to resourcing and supporting Irish SMEs, which are the backbone of our economy."