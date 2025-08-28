Plans set out for €50m development to extend Center Parcs site in Ireland

PLANS for the proposed extension of Center Parcs’ only site in Ireland have been revealed.

Opened in 2019, Center Parcs Longford Forest is the British-based firm’s only Irish-based holiday village.

This month it was announced that the proposed new development at the site would increase the capacity of the resort to approximately 3,500 guests per break.

Sisk has been confirmed as the main contractor for the initial phase of project, on which construction is already under way.

The firm was responsible for completing the initial building phase of the resort in Co. Longford in 2020.

Following this week’s announcement, Sisk Managing Director Leanne Broderick said: “Sisk is delighted to win the Center Parcs extension project.

“Having completed the initial first phase of building works five years ago; this is a significant project win for us.

“We look forward to working with the Center Parcs team again and extending its state-of-the-art facilities.”

Daragh Feighery, Village Director at Center Parcs said they are delighted to be working with Sisk once again.

"Longford Forest continues to go from strength to strength and, in a short time, has become a firm favourite with families across Ireland,” he said.

“We are delighted to be working with Sisk again on the further development of Longford Forest, following on from our successful relationship during the initial build.”

Overall, the Longford extension will bring 300 new construction-related jobs to the area and a further 250 permanent jobs once the new part of the site is operational.

Sisk will complete 83 new lodges at the resort and a new Lakeside restaurant, the company confirmed this week.

Since its opening in 2019, Center Parcs Longford Forest, which is located close to the village of Ballymahon in Longford, has helped drive growth in the domestic tourism market.

In the 12 months between April 2023 and April 2024, the site generated €58m in gross value added (GVA) for the Irish economy, €23m in Exchequer revenue and welcomed 260,700 guests.

Locally, the resort has generated €44m GVA within Longford and created over 1,000 jobs.

Of those employed, 60 per cent are from Co. Longford, with 89 per cent living in the Midlands region.

Sustainability and protecting the local environment have been at the forefront of the development planning and, as part of the expansion, an air source heat pump-led network will power the new lodges.

Measures will be put in place across the site to reduce energy consumption, including the use of high efficiency LED lighting, while new commercial buildings on the village will be powered by electric rather than gas.

Low flow outlets will also be used throughout the development to reduce water consumption.