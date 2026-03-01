Premier League side Everton teases Ireland range to mark St Patrick's Day

PREMIER LEAGUE side Everton has teased the launch of a new Irish-themed range to mark St Patrick's Day.

The limited-edition range, produced with sports merchandise company Fanatics, will celebrate the Merseyside club's links with the Emerald Isle.

It follows the release last year of a St Patrick's Day collection, which the club said paid tribute to its deep-rooted Irish heritage and long-standing ties to the Irish community.

Everton posted an image on its social media accounts on Saturday morning of a top featuring a green shamrock against a Celtic-inspired background.

"Fanatics are celebrating our cherished and enduring Irish connections with a fan-inspired clothing range for St Patrick's Day," read the post.

"The limited-edition range, including this retro top, will be available online and in-store from 9am on Monday."

Everton, who from this season play their home games at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, have had several top Irish players on their books over the years.

Irish international Kevin Sheedy made more than 350 appearances for the club during a 10-year spell, during which he won two top-flight titles, the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

Other notable Irish Toffees include Richard Dunne, Kevin Kilbane, Darron Gibson, James McCarthy, Aiden McGeady and former interim England manager Lee Carsley.

Co. Donegal native Seamus Coleman has been Everton captain since 2019, having joined the club 17 years ago.

He is currently joined at the club by compatriots Mark Travers and Jake O'Brien.

In 2007, the club launched its 'Everton in Ireland' initiative, which saw it forge links with Co. Kildare side Ballyoulster United.

Meanwhile, Cork outfit Everton AFC were founded in 1958 and named after the Merseyside club, who had played in the city that summer during a preseason tour of Ireland.

While Everton do not currently enjoy the same success as their 1980s heyday, data released in 2022 from Irish data consultancy Adaptive & Co showed they were the best-supported team in Ireland outside the so-called Big Six.

The club, which spent 133 years at Goodison Park before moving to the Hill Dickinson last summer, holds the record for most consecutive years spent in England’s top flight, with 123 seasons and counting.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.