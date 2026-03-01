New music wall at Dublin Airport celebrates iconic Irish artists
News

New music wall at Dublin Airport celebrates iconic Irish artists

The Cranberries are among the acts featured on the wall, which celebrates Ireland's musical heritage (Image: facebook / Dublin Airport)

A NEW music wall has been unveiled at Dublin Airport celebrating some of Ireland's most iconic artists.

The wall, located in the arrivals corridor of Pier 2 in Terminal 1, features 11 acts including U2, Thin Lizzy, The Cranberries, Christy Moore and Sinéad O'Connor.

The interactive installation, which was officially unveiled this week by Dublin rockers Coronas, also includes speakers playing music from the featured artists.

"Ireland is known around the world for its music, and we wanted to reflect that as soon as passengers arrive into the country," said Dublin Airport Managing Director Gary McLean.

"As Ireland's main gateway, we pride ourselves on offering a warm and memorable welcome and this installation really hits the right note.

"The reaction has been fantastic, with many passengers stopping for selfies beside their favourite acts.

"So far, Sinéad O'Connor and U2 are proving especially popular and there was a great buzz around with the Coronas here to officially unveil the new installation."

Complete with atmospheric lighting and bold visuals, the wall transforms a once simple corridor into a vibrant celebration of Irish creativity and gives arriving passengers a true taste of Ireland's rich musical heritage.

