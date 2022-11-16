Ryanair announces biggest ever Birmingham schedule

RYANAIR has revealed an increased summer schedule for its Birmingham base for 2023.

The Irish no-frills airline has confirmed additional aircraft, a $600m investment and seven new summer routes from Birmingham Airport next year.

The planned summer schedule for 2023, will see the carrier operating 42 routes, including its seven new routes to destinations such as Girona and Pisa, as well as even more flights on 10 existing routes to the likes of Dublin, Madrid, Palma and Verona.

The addition of a new based Gamechanger aircraft, brings Ryanair’s total fleet at Birmingham to six – a $600M investment.

Speaking from Birmingham, Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair is delighted to launch our biggest ever schedule in Birmingham for Summer’23, with over 350 weekly flights across 42 routes, including seven new Summer routes to the likes of Girona and Pisa, and even more flights on 10 other routes including Milan Bergamo, Dublin, Madrid, Palma, Porto and Verona.”

He added: “Summer’23 will see the addition of one new based aircraft at Birmingham bringing Ryanair’s total fleet at Birmingham Airport to six, including two brand new environmentally efficient Boeing 737 8-200 Gamechanger, which cuts fuel and CO2 emissions by 16 per cent.

“This additional aircraft will enable Ryanair to operate this exciting 42-route schedule, becoming the leading airline at Birmingham airport.”

Nick Barton, Chief Executive of Birmingham Airport said: “We are so thrilled Ryanair is significantly expanding its Birmingham offering. Basing a sixth aircraft here will increase options for customers, create jobs and boost the West Midlands economy.”