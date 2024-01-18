Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary announces seven new London routes for summer
Business

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary announces seven new London routes for summer

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary

RYANAIR will launch seven new London routes this summer creating 150 jobs in the capital.

The Irish airline’s boss Michael O’Leary confirmed the investment this week, which also includes the arrival of two new aircraft costing $200million.

The new routes, to Basel, Dubrovnik, Palma, Sarajevo, Tatry, Tirana, and Treviso, will take effect this summer, Mr O’Leary confirmed, while urging customers not to book Ryanair flights with “OTA Pirates”.

“Ryanair is pleased to announce two new aircraft ($200m) and seven new routes for London in S24 (Basel, Dubrovnik, Palma, Sarajevo, Tatry, Tirana, and Treviso), and the creation of 150 high paid aviation jobs,” he said.

He went on to warn customers not to be “duped” by online travel agencies (OTA) who sell their flights at an increased cost.

“OTA Pirates continue to dupe unsuspecting UK consumers by illegally screenscraping the Ryanair.com website and then scamming consumers by overcharging them for our flights and ancillary services but mask this scam by giving Ryanair fake customer contact & payment details,” he explained.

“It’s time for action to outlaw this internet piracy and these anti-consumer scams by OTA pirates,” he added.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has urged customers to avoid using 'OTA pirates'

Last month a High Court judge banned an OTA from taking flight information from Ryanair’s website.

The Irish High Court granted a permanent injunction banning screenscraper Flightbox from publishing flight information taken from the no-frills airline's site.

The judgement confirmed that the practice was in breach of Ryanair’s terms of use, which prohibits OTAs from using bot technology to scrape their website for flight schedules and availability.

Deemed ‘historic and precedent-setting’ by the Irish airline, the court ruling has bolstered Ryanair’s mission to only deal directly with its customers.

Speaking at the time, Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: This historic High Court ruling has reinforced Ryanair’s determination to pursue justice for our customers to ensure they get access to the lowest fares, cannot be overcharged by OTAs, and that they have direct access to manage their bookings and to receive up to date flight information.

“Ryanair does not have a commercial relationship with any OTA or screenscraper and we strongly object to OTAs mis-selling our flights and overcharging consumers."

See More: Ryanair, Travel

Related

Ryanair announces 150 new cabin crew jobs at Stansted base
Business 1 week ago

Ryanair announces 150 new cabin crew jobs at Stansted base

By: Fiona Audley

‘Historic’ high court ruling bans screenscraper from taking flight data from Ryanair website
News 1 month ago

‘Historic’ high court ruling bans screenscraper from taking flight data from Ryanair website

By: Fiona Audley

Ryanair launches major recruitment drive to fill 50 new cabin crew roles
Business 1 month ago

Ryanair launches major recruitment drive to fill 50 new cabin crew roles

By: Irish Post

Latest

WATCH: Staff at Belfast Zoo capture gorilla making snowballs
News 5 hours ago

WATCH: Staff at Belfast Zoo capture gorilla making snowballs

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 70s jailed for more than 31 years for non-recent sex offences
News 18 hours ago

Man in his 70s jailed for more than 31 years for non-recent sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin says DUP boycott of Stormont is due to party's refusal to accept a nationalist First Minister
News 19 hours ago

Sinn Féin says DUP boycott of Stormont is due to party's refusal to accept a nationalist First Minister

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 80s dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Galway
News 21 hours ago

Woman in her 80s dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police renew appeal for information over 'ruthless' Belfast murder
News 21 hours ago

Police renew appeal for information over 'ruthless' Belfast murder

By: Gerard Donaghy